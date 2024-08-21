Open Menu

River Indus Still Flow In Medium, Low Flood: FFC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that at present, the River Indus is experiencing "Medium Flood" in Guddu-Sukkur reach and "Low Flood" in Tarbela-Taunsa reach and at Kotri Barrage

According to the daily FFC report on Wednesday, rest of the major Rivers i.e. Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej are discharging normal flows.

The Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet in Tarbela Dam has been maintained since August 19, 2024, whereas Mangla Reservoir is currently at an elevation of 1214.70 feet (27.30 feet space left to reach its MCL of 1242 feet).

Combined live storage of the Tarbela, Chashma, and Mangla reservoirs stands at 11.110 MAF which is 83.20% of the total live storage capacity of 13.354 MAF.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh remained stationary.

Trough of Westerly Wave persists over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan while the Seasonal Low centered over Northwestern Balochistan.

At present, light to moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet at the reporting time.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore & DG Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan (Zhob & Kalat Divisions) including upper catchments of all major rivers of Indus River System.

