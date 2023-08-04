Open Menu

River Indus Still Flows In Medium Flood:FFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 09:14 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus continues to flow in medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur with falling trend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus continues to flow in medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur with falling trend.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, owing to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas above rim station during the last two weeks or so, Eastern Rivers Ravi & Sutlej have been experiencing mild category floods since July 27, 2023.

The flows have receded gradually and at present, Rivers Ravi at Sidhnai and Sutlej at Suleimanki & islam are in low flood. Other major Rivers i.e. Kabul, Jhelum & Chenab are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs are at 1542.29 feet and 1232.90 feet respectively. Total live storage attained to date is 90.24% as compared to 54.31% last year. Yesterday's depression over North Chattisgarh (India) has now moved slightly Westwards, converted into monsoon low and lies over Northeast Madhya Paradesh (India).

Besides, trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan with Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan.

These meteorological conditions are bringing light to moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea which are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

Scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls are expected over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS during the next 24 hours.

The present wet spell of moderate intensity with heavy falls is likely to continue at isolated places over upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS till 7th August 2023 and would decrease thereafter.

