River Indus still flows in medium, low flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus was still flowing in medium flood at Guddu & Sukkur and in low flood at Taunsa Barrage (upstream Guddu).

According to the daily FFC report on Wednesday, similarly, Rivers Ravi at Head Sidhnai and Sutlej at Suleimanki & islam are experiencing low flood while Rivers Jhelum & Chenab are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela Reservoir has attained a water level of 1539.79 feet (10.21 feet below its MCL:1550 feet) whereas, Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1230.30 feet (11.7 feet below its MCl:1242 feet).

Well Marked Monsoon Low yesterday over Northeastern Bay of Bengal (India) has moved Northwestwards, converted into depression and presently lies over West Bengal (India).

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern Afghanistan with Seasonal Low persisting over Northern Balochistan.

These weather systems causing thereby the penetration of light to moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea into the upper parts of Pakistan up to 3000 feet.

Scattered Wind Thunderstorm/ Rain of Light to Moderate Intensity with Isolated Heavy Falls have been predicted by FFD, Lahore over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS during the next 24 hours.

Monsoon activity over the upper half of Pakistan may increase during the upcoming 48 hours. Also, wet spell of Moderate Intensity with heavy falls at scattered places is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers from 4th August 2023 which may continue till 7th August 2023.