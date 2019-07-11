UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

River Indus Still In Low Flood

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:14 PM

River Indus still in low flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus continues to flow in steady low flood at Chashma whereas River Kabul is in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus continues to flow in steady low flood at Chashma whereas River Kabul is in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach".

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, due to healthy inflows and rains in catchment areas, Tarbela reservoir is gaining reasonably good storage as compared to last year and same is the situation with Mangla reservoir. The the combined reservoir live storage is 3.281 MAF.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore said that yesterday's deep trough of westerly wave, presently prevails over North-Western parts of Afghanistan and is likely to affect Pakistan from July13th.

Westerly wave trough earlier over Kashmir and adjoining areas is moving away Eastwards with Arabian Sea seasonal low lies over Northwestern Balochistan, FFD said.

Meanwhile, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls have been predicted by FFD, Lahore over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions of Punjab.

During the same period isolated thunderstorm/rain is also likely over Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions (Punjab).

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Kabul Faisalabad Balochistan Punjab Flood Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Same Nowshera All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Rains

Recent Stories

‘WhizKids’ Children organized Bake Sale food f ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab district judiciary decides over one million ..

45 seconds ago

Ombudsman's Officers to attend complaints at divis ..

46 seconds ago

Anti-Terrorist Court acquits six accused allegedly ..

48 seconds ago

UAE-Korea discuss cleaner production, eco-industri ..

15 minutes ago

Putin Voices Hope Deliveries of Bolivian Beef, Oth ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.