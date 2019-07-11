River Indus still in low flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus continues to flow in steady low flood at Chashma whereas River Kabul is in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) has said that River Indus continues to flow in steady low flood at Chashma whereas River Kabul is in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach".

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, due to healthy inflows and rains in catchment areas, Tarbela reservoir is gaining reasonably good storage as compared to last year and same is the situation with Mangla reservoir. The the combined reservoir live storage is 3.281 MAF.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore said that yesterday's deep trough of westerly wave, presently prevails over North-Western parts of Afghanistan and is likely to affect Pakistan from July13th.

Westerly wave trough earlier over Kashmir and adjoining areas is moving away Eastwards with Arabian Sea seasonal low lies over Northwestern Balochistan, FFD said.

Meanwhile, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls have been predicted by FFD, Lahore over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions of Punjab.

During the same period isolated thunderstorm/rain is also likely over Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions (Punjab).