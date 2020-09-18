UrduPoint.com
River Indus Still In Low Flood At Kotri Barrage: FFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:48 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are discharging normal flows except for River Indus which is at Low Flood Stage at Kotri Barrage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are discharging normal flows except for River Indus which is at Low Flood Stage at Kotri Barrage.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, the Combined Live Storage of the country's major reservoirs is 13.397 MAF (98.41% of the total live storage of 13.614 MAF).

Tarbela Reservoir continues to maintain its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 28th August 2020 whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1239.70 feet (2.30 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northwestern parts of Afghanistan today lies over Northeastern parts of Afghanistan whereas weak Seasonal Low still persists over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas bringing in weak moist currents from Arabian Sea into upper parts of Pakistan up to 3000 feet.

According to FFD, Lahore, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, isolated thunderstorm/ rain may occur over the upper catchment of River Indus during the same period. No prominent rainfall event has been reported by FFD, Lahore, in the country during the past 24 hours.

