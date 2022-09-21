River Indus still in low flood at Kotri:FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that the river Indus is still flowing in low flood at Kotri while all other main main rivers of Indus River System (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are normal.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, the Tarbela Reservoir has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet Since August 28, 2022. At present, Mangla Reservoir is at elevation of 1192.75 feet against its maximum conservation level (1242.00 feet). The combined live storage of country's three reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is 9.978 MAF (72.13% of total 13.461 MAF).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore yesterday's well marked monsoon low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal (India) has converted into low and lies over North Chattisgarh (India) and adjoining areas.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas while weak seasonal low continues to prevail over Western Balochistan. Weak moist currents both from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

The FFD has predicted mainly dry weather over most parts of the country for the next 24 hours. However, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions of Punjab and Kalat Division of Balochistan including upper catchment of all Major Rivers of Indus River System during the sid period.