River Indus Still Runs Furious: FFC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

River Indus still runs furious: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) said that the river Indus was flowing in "High Flood" in Guddu-Sukkur reach and in "Medium Flood" at Taunsa with water discharge of 580,000 cusecs and 471,000 cusecs respectively.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, the river Indus was in "Low Flood" in Kalabagh-Chashma reach (upstream Taunsa) and at Kotri Barrage while the river Kabul (a tributary of river Indus downstream Tarbela) was also in "Low Flood" both at Warsak and Nowshera.

The report said that very high to exceptionally high level flooding was expected in the hill torrents of D.G. Khan division (Punjab) and in the rivers/nullahs of eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

In addition to this, flows generated from hill torrents of D.G. Khan division may cause medium to high level flooding at Taunsa during the said period.

Other main rivers of the Indus River System (the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) were discharging normal flows.

Tarbela Reservoir has already attained its maximum conservation level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 20th August 2022, while Mangla Dam is at 1179.30 feet against its MCL of 1242 feet.

Present combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs was recorded at 9.022 MAF (i.e. 67.02 % of 13.461 MAF).

Yesterday's depression over southwestern Rajasthan (India) and adjoining Sindh (Pakistan) had weakened into well marked low pressure area and lied over Central Sindh (Pakistan) and it was likely to weaken further.

Yesterday's trough of westerly wave over northern parts of Afghanistan lied over northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas while seasonal low prevailed over western Balochistan.

Moderate to strong moist currents both from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating over most parts of Pakistan up to 12,000 feet. Under the influence of prevailing weather system, widespread thunderstorm/rain of heavy to very heavy intensity with extremely heavy falls at isolated places was expected over Punjab (D.G. Khan Division), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan Division) and north and northeastern Balochistan including over the upper catchment areas of rivers Indus and Kabul.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls was expected over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Sargodha divisions), Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu divisions), besides over upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej. Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity was also forecast over rest of Pakistan except Western Balochistan.

Rainfall activity is likely to subside significantly from Friday (August 26) over the upper catchments of all the major rivers except the upper catchments of rivers Indus and Kabul.

However, high to very high level flooding may occur in the river Kabul at Nowshera and Tributaries of rivers Kabul and Indus from August 25th to 26th.

