River Indus Still Runs In Medium, Low Flood: FFC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

River Indus still runs in medium, low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is flowing in medium flood at Sukkur and low flood at Guddu & Kotri Barrages.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal.

By the grace of Almighty Allah, the major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) have achieved the maximum combined live storage capacity of 13.614 MAF, which is a major breakthrough in water resources management of the country.

Yesterday's trough of shallow Westerly Wave over Kashmir and adjoining areas has moved away Eastwards whereas weak Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northeast Balochistan bringing in weak moist currents from Arabian Sea into upper parts of the country upto 2000 feet.

According to FFD, Lahore, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated thunderstorm/ rain may occur over the upper catchments of Rivers Indus & Jhelum, besides, Southern & Southeastern Sindh during the same period.

No prominent rainfall event has been reported by FFD, Lahore, in the country during the past 24 hours except for Mithi = 49 mm and Larkana = 08 mm.

