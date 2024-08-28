River Indus Still Runs In Medium, Low Flood: FFC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that at present, River Indus is experiencing "Medium Flood" at Kotri barrage and "Low Flood" at Tarbela and in Guddu-Sukkur reach while other major rivers in the Indus River System i.e. Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are discharging normal flows.
According to the daily FFC report on Wednesday, Tarbela Reservoir has been maintained at its Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet since August 19, 2024. At present, water level in Mangla Reservoir is 1217.50 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (25.42 % storage still left). Present Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla Reservoirs is 11.484 MAF (86 % of the total live storage capacity of 13.354 MAF).
According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's deep depression over North Gujrat (India) has shifted and now lies over Northwestern Gujrat (India) and adjoining Southeastern Sindh (Pakistan). Meanwhile, the low-pressure area earlier over Jharkhand (India) has weakened into trough.
Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Afghanistan lies over Northern Pakistan with Seasonal Low persisting over Northwestern Balochistan. Light to moderate moist currents from the Bay of Bengal were penetrating into upper catchments of all major rivers while strong moist currents from both the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea were penetrating into Southern Sindh and adjoining areas up to 10,000 feet.
For the next 72 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted, scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad & Sahiwal Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all major rivers of IRS. Widespread thunderstorm rain of Heavy to Very Heavy intensity with isolated Extremely Heavy Falls may occur over Southern Punjab (D.G.Khan, Multan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Sindh and Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Nasirabad, Kalat & Makran Divisions) up to 31st August 2024.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'43 minutes ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor53 minutes ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa53 minutes ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan53 minutes ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted1 hour ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation1 hour ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition1 hour ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister2 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts2 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)2 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik2 hours ago