River Jhelum Likely To Experience Very High Flood In Next 36 Hours: FFC

Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:15 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that sharp peaks upto very high flood are expected in River Jhelum at Mangla (inflows) during the next 36 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that sharp peaks upto very high flood are expected in River Jhelum at Mangla (inflows) during the next 36 hours.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, River Indus in "Chashma-Taunsa", Taunsa-Guddu" & "Guddu-Sukkur" Reaches and River Chenab at Trimmu are flowing in low flood. All other main rivers (Jhelum, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal.

Tarbela Reservoir continues to maintain its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 28th August 2020, whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1241.15 feet (0.85 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet) after attaining its MCL on 28th August.

Releases have been made to accommodate increased inflows upstream Mangla to avoid any flooding downstream.

In the upstream catchment areas of Rawal and Simly Dams in Islamabad, heavy rains have resulted in spillway operation. Present levels of Rawal and Simly Dams are 1751.50 feet Vs MCL: 1752.00 feet and 2314.75 feet Vs MCL: 2315.00 feet respectively.

Monsoon Low earlier reported over Western Madhya Pradesh (India) lies over Western Rajasthan (India) & adjoining areas. Moderate to strong moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 7000 feet with Seasonal Low persisting over Northeastern Balochistan.

Yesterday's Westerly Wave Trough over Northern parts of Iran today lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, has predicted widespread thunderstorm/rain with Heavy to Very Heavy Falls over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara & Peshawar Divisions) including upper catchments of Rivers Kabul, Indus & Jhelum during the next 24 hours.

Scattered wind-thundershower rain with isolated Heavy Falls may also occur over Multan Division (Punjab), Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Southeastern Sindh & Eastern Balochistan, besides, upper catchments of Rivers Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej during the same period.

The FFD, Lahore, has reported that the monsoon has become active over Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & Kashmir producing widespread thunderstorm/rains and is likely to persist over the areas during the next 48 hours.

As a consequence, there is a High probability of Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall over the catchment areas of River Kabul & its tributaries alongwith Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division which may generate Medium to High Flood situation.

Foregoing Hydro-Meteorological situation in view, all concerned authorities, especially PDMAs, DDMAs, Districts Administration & Provincial Irrigation Departments are strictly advised to remain Fully Alert, watch the situation closely and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time so as to avoid loss of precious human lives and damage to private & public property.

