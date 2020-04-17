UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

River Kabul Continues To Flow In High Flood

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:26 PM

River Kabul continues to flow in high flood

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has said that River Kabul continue to run in high flood at Nowshera with water discharge of 110,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has said that River Kabul continue to run in high flood at Nowshera with water discharge of 110,900 cusecs.

According to the data, IRSA on Friday released 186,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 233,500 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1476.43 feet, which was 90.43 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 35,600 cusecs and outflow 13,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1196.

90 feet, which was 156.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 56,000 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 104,200, 40,800 and 18,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 110,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage was recorded as 6.660 MAF.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Flood Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Taliban Boosting Activities in Afghanistan's North ..

5 minutes ago

Webinar on Kashmir recommends steps to avoid ignor ..

3 minutes ago

SHO suspended in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Millions in Southern Africa Face Hunger Due to COV ..

5 minutes ago

South Korea Records Highest Surge in Unemployment ..

5 minutes ago

NADRA to hold biometric verification for receiving ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.