River Kabul continues to flow in high flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has said that River Kabul continue to run in high flood at Nowshera with water discharge of 110,900 cusecs.

According to the data, IRSA on Friday released 186,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 233,500 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1476.43 feet, which was 90.43 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 35,600 cusecs and outflow 13,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1196.

90 feet, which was 156.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 56,000 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 104,200, 40,800 and 18,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 110,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage was recorded as 6.660 MAF.