River Kabul continues to flow in low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Kabul continues to flow in low flood at Nowshera while rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to the daily FFC report issued on Sunday, the existing Combined Live Storage of the country's major reservoirs of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla is 7.135 MAF of 13.443 MAF.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, trough of Westerly Wave over Kashmir and adjoining areas has earlier moved away eastwards, whereas seasonal low continues to prevail over Northwestern Balochistan.

Mild Moist Currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 3000 feet.

For the next 24 hours, mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore over most parts of the country. However, thunderstorm/rain of Light to Moderate Intensity at isolated places is expected over Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan (Kalat Division) and over the upper catchments of all the major rivers during the same period.

A fresh rain bearing system of Moderate to Heavy Intensity is likely to affect the upper catchments of all the major Rivers along with Suleiman range, from July 5. As a consequence, flash flooding in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division and local nullahs of Northern Balochistan including small rivers of Bannu, Kohat and D.I. Khan Divisions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected.