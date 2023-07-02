Open Menu

River Kabul Continues To Flow In Low Flood: FFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 07:50 PM

River Kabul continues to flow in low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Kabul continues to flow in low flood at Nowshera while rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to the daily FFC report issued on Sunday, the existing Combined Live Storage of the country's major reservoirs of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla is 7.135 MAF of 13.443 MAF.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, trough of Westerly Wave over Kashmir and adjoining areas has earlier moved away eastwards, whereas seasonal low continues to prevail over Northwestern Balochistan.

Mild Moist Currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 3000 feet.

For the next 24 hours, mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore over most parts of the country. However, thunderstorm/rain of Light to Moderate Intensity at isolated places is expected over Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan (Kalat Division) and over the upper catchments of all the major rivers during the same period.

A fresh rain bearing system of Moderate to Heavy Intensity is likely to affect the upper catchments of all the major Rivers along with Suleiman range, from July 5. As a consequence, flash flooding in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division and local nullahs of Northern Balochistan including small rivers of Bannu, Kohat and D.I. Khan Divisions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected.

Related Topics

Lahore Kabul Islamabad Weather Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Kohat Same Nowshera Jhelum Kalat July Sunday All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

46 minutes ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

46 minutes ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

2 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

4 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

4 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan