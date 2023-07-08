Open Menu

River Kabul Continues To Flow In Low Flood: FFC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 10:20 PM

River Kabul continues to flow in low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that river Kabul continues to run in low flood while all major rivers of the country are presently flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday at present combined live storage of three major reservoirs show healthy position (59.52% of total 13.443 MAF as against 16.33% last year).

Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore predicted high to very high-level flooding in River Chenab and associated Nullahs of rivers Ravi and Chenab during Sunday and Monday.

Flash flooding in the hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division and local Nullahs of Northern Balochistan is also likely in next 48 hours.

Deep trough of westerly wave continues to prevail over Northern parts of Pakistan whereas Seasonal Low lies over Balochistan.

Moderate to strong monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and light to moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into the upper parts of Pakistan upto 10,000 feet as a consequence of upper air cyclonic circulation which presently is prevailing over Northwestern Madhya Pradesh (India).

Widespread wind thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at scattered places and very heavy falls at isolated places over Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions (Punjab) including over the upper catchments of rivers Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej is expected in next 24 hours.

Scattered wind thunderstorm rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over rest of the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Kalat, Naseerabad, Loralai, Sibbi & Zhob Divisions of Balochistan is also expected besides over the upper catchments of rivers Indus and Jhelum.

