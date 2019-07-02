:The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Kabul continues to run in low flood at Warsak-Nowshera reach while all other main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Kabul continues to run in low flood at Warsak-Nowshera reach while all other main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal.

According to daily report on Tuesday, the combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 1.695 MAF which is 12.38% of the total Combined Live Storage capacity of 13.683 MAF compared to last year's 0.890 MAF.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northwestern parts of Iran has now shifted over Northern parts of Iran.

Seasonal Low which is the main source of moisture from the Arabian Sea prevails over Northwest Balochistan. Weak moist currents generated from the Bay of Bengal (India) & Arabian Sea are presently penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet and are likely to intensify after two days.

Yesterday's Low Pressure Area over Northwest Bay of Bengal has moved Northwest-wards, intensified into Well Marked Low and today lies over North Orrisa (India) and adjoining areas.

For the ensuing 24 hours scattered thunderstorm/rain is expected over Punjab (D.G. Khan Division) & North Balochistan besides isolated thunderstorm/rain over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand & Hazara Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers.

Significant rainfall events during the past 24 hours include: Mangla= 25 mm and Bandi Abbaspur= 10 mm.