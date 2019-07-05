UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

River Kabul Continues To Run In Medium Flood

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:26 PM

River Kabul continues to run in medium flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Kabul is experiencing Medium Flood in Warsak-Nowshera Reach while all other main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Kabul is experiencing Medium Flood in Warsak-Nowshera Reach while all other main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Frinday, the actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicates that the Combined Live Storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs is 1.864 MAF which is 13.62 % of the maximum Combined Live Storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

The prevailing Westerly Wave trough lies over Northern parts of Pakistan with Seasonal Low still persisting over North Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 4000 feet.

Well Marked Low Pressure Area earlier over Northeast Madhya Pradesh (India) and adjoining Southeast Uttar Pradesh (India) today lies over North Madhya Pradesh (India) and adjoining Uttar Pradesh (India).

According to Flood Forecasting Division, Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls are expected over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including North and Northeastern Punjab during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Punjab (Sargodha and Bahawalpur Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Malakand and Hazara Divisions) including upper catchments of Indus River during the same period.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Kabul Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Kohat Sargodha Bahawalpur Same Jhelum Malakand May All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

PM’s steps to shield the poor from inflation lau ..

20 minutes ago

NATO Sees No Breakthrough on INF Treaty - Stoltenb ..

13 minutes ago

Search operation continues to find persons missing ..

2 minutes ago

Efforts to be made to remove reservations of trade ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

2 minutes ago

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh takes oath as acting ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.