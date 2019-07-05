River Kabul continues to run in medium flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Kabul is experiencing Medium Flood in Warsak-Nowshera Reach while all other main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal

According to daily FFC report on Frinday, the actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicates that the Combined Live Storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs is 1.864 MAF which is 13.62 % of the maximum Combined Live Storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

The prevailing Westerly Wave trough lies over Northern parts of Pakistan with Seasonal Low still persisting over North Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 4000 feet.

Well Marked Low Pressure Area earlier over Northeast Madhya Pradesh (India) and adjoining Southeast Uttar Pradesh (India) today lies over North Madhya Pradesh (India) and adjoining Uttar Pradesh (India).

According to Flood Forecasting Division, Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls are expected over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including North and Northeastern Punjab during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Punjab (Sargodha and Bahawalpur Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Malakand and Hazara Divisions) including upper catchments of Indus River during the same period.