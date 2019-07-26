River Kabul continues to run in medium flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers were flowing normal except for River Kabul which is in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers were flowing normal except for River Kabul which is in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach".

According to daily FFC report on Friday, yesterday's Westerly wave trough continues to prevail over Northern parts of Pakistan. Marked seasonal low lies over Northern Balochistan and its trough is extending Northwest-wards. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with very heavy falls at scattered places over upper catchments of all major rivers including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

As a result, low to medium level flows are expected in the Nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab including hill torrents of DG Khan Division (Punjab) during the same 24 hours.

The FFD has also predicted, scattered rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity including very heavy falls at isolated places over upper catchments of all major rivers besides Northern Punjab including DG Khan Division, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Eastern Balochistan during the next 48 hours.

Monsoon currents are also likely to affect Southern Sindh from 28th July 2019 which may cause moderate to heavy rains in Southern Sindh.