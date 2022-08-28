River Kabul likely to continue flow in very high flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said very high and above level flooding is likely to continue in River Kabul at Nowshera during next 24 hours.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, River Indus at Kalabagh is likely to attain high flood level, while Chashma is likely to remain in high flood level during the said period.

The flood flows in River Swat (Khwazakhela, Chakdara & Munda Head Works) are gradually receding. Currently it is flowing in low flood at Khwazakhela (the flow has receded from 246,000 cusecs to 32,000 cusecs), medium flood at Chakdara (the flow has receded from 275,000 cusecs to 56,000 cusecs) and medium flood at Munda Head Works (the flow has receded from 260,000 cusecs to 72,000 cusecs), as reported by the Irrigation Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

River Kabul is flowing in "very high flood" at Nowshera with discharge of 309,000 cusecs at 1300 hours. At Warsak (Upstream of Nowshera) it is also flowing in "high flood" (120,000 cusecs at 1300 hours. River Indus at Khairabad (junction point after merging River Kabul in Indus) is also flowing in "high flood" with discharge of 531,000 cusecs.

It has experienced a peak discharge of 602,400 cusecs on August 27, 2022 (from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM).

Further to above, River Indus is flowing in high flood at Chashma - Taunsa Reach and at Sukkur, in "medium flood" at Kalabagh, Guddu & Kotri respectively. It is in "low flood" at Tarbela. Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej continue to flow in normal flow conditions.

Present combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla Reservoirs is 9.209 MAF (i.e. 68.41 % of 13.461 MAF).

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts Pakistan lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas, whereas "weak seasonal low" still persists over Western Balochistan.

At present, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into Northeastern Punjab up to 3,000 feet.

Mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore, over most parts of the country, however Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over D.G. Khan & Rawalpindi Divisions of Punjab, D.I. Khan Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeastern Balochistan and upper catchments of all the major Rivers of Indus River System during the next 24 hours.