River Kabul Runs In High Flood At Nowshera

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:43 PM

River Kabul runs in high flood at Nowshera

River Kabul has become furious as it is flowing in high flood at Nowshera with water discharge of 127,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :River Kabul has become furious as it is flowing in high flood at Nowshera with water discharge of 127,000 cusecs.

According to Indus River System Authority, the River Kabul was flowing in high flood at Nowshera with 127,000 cusecs discharge at 0600 am.

Exceptional rains in catchment of River Kabul in Afghanistan were main cause of the high flood, sources told APP here Thursday.

They said that owing to high flood in River Kabul, total water inflow has also jumped to 230,300 cusecs against outflow of 188,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1475.

40 feet, which was 89.40 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 46,900 cusecs and outflow 20,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1196.10 feet, which was 156.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 47,100 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 90,200, 40,800 and 16,400 cusecs respectively.

