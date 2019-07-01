UrduPoint.com
River Kabul Runs In Low Flood

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:29 PM

River Kabul runs in low flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Monday said that river Kabul is in low flood at Warsak and Nowshera while all other main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sultej are flowing normal

According to daily FFC report on Monday actual river flows and reservoir indicated that Tarbela and Mangla at elevations of 1405.04 and 1136.60 feet respectively and 144.96 feet and 105.40 feet below their maximum conservation levels.

The combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs is 1.

621 MAF of total combine live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

As per Flood Forecasting Division, Lahore, a trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northwestern parts of Iran with seasonal low (from the Arabian Sea) prevails over Northern Balochistan.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and North Balochistan including upper catchments of all majors rivers during the ensuing 24.

