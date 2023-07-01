Open Menu

River Kabul Runs In Low Flood At Nowshera: FFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

River Kabul runs in low flood at Nowshera: FFC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all major rivers run normal except river Kabul which is flowing in low flood at Nowshera with 71,000 cusecs water discharge.

According to the daily FFC report on Saturday, the existing combined live storage of the country's major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is 6.836 million acre-feet (MAF).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, a trough of a westerly wave earlier over Kashmir and adjoining areas continues to prevail. The low-pressure area existing over Northwestern Madhya Pradesh (India) has now become insignificant.

Mild moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet, whereas seasonal low lies over Northwestern Balochistan.

For the next 24 hours, FFD, Lahore predicted scattered wind thunderstorms/rain of moderate intensity with heavy falls at one or two places over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Lahore,Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D.I. Khan,) including over the upper catchments of all the major rivers.

Meanwhile, the Flood Communication Cell (FCC) of the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has already been functional on a round-the-clock basis with effect from June 15.

Related Topics

India Lahore Multan Kabul Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Sahiwal Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Nowshera June All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

17 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

32 minutes ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

12 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

14 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan