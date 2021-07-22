UrduPoint.com
River Kabul Runs In Low Flood:FFC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 09:20 PM

River Kabul runs in low flood:FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Thursday said river Kabul is flowing in low flood at Nowshera.

According to the daily FFC report, at present, all main rivers of Indus River System i.e Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing with normal discharges.

The Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 5.494 MAF (40.64% of the total Combined Live Storage Capacity of 13.516 MAF).

Trough of strong Westerly Wave earlier over Kashmir and adjoining areas has moved away Eastwards.

Weak Seasonal Low prevails over Northern Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 3000 feet.

A low-pressure area has formed over Northwestern Bay of Bengal and Neighbourhood.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore, has predicted isolated thunderstorm/ rain over Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all the main rivers.

