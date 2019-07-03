UrduPoint.com
River Kabul Still In Low Flood:FFC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:59 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal except for River Kabul which still in low flood in Warsak-Nowshera reach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal except for River Kabul which still in low flood in Warsak-Nowshera reach.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, the combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 1.758 MAF which is 12.85 % of the total Combined Live Storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

Trough of Westerly Wave, yesterday over Northern parts of Iran prevails over Northern parts of Afghanistan. Seasonal Low (main source of moisture from the Arabian Sea) continues to persist over Northwestern Balochistan.

Moist currents generated from the Bay of Bengal (India) & Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 4000 feet.

Yesterday's Well Marked Low Pressure Area over North Orrisa (India) has further moved Northwest-wards and lies over North Chhattisgarh (India).

Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Nevertheless, isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Punjab (Lahore, Gujranwala & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand & Hazara Divisions) & Northeastern Balochistan including upper catchments of all major rivers.

Except for 30 mm rainfall in Nagar Parker, no significant rainfall event has been reported by the FFD, Lahore, during the past 24 hours.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is monitoring the present weather system on Round-the-Clock basis, especially with regard to further movement of Well Marked Low presently lying over North Chhattisgarh (India) and accordingly keeping all concerned informed through its Flood Forecasting Division in Lahore.

