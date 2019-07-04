River Kabul turns to medium flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Kabul turned to medium flood at Warsak while in low flood at Nowshera

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Kabul turned to medium flood at Warsak while in low flood at Nowshera.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, all others main rivers continued to flow normal.

The combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 1.787 MAF which is 13.06 % of the total combined live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan prevails over Northeastern Afghanistan & adjoining areas. Seasonal Low (main source of moisture from the Arabian Sea) persists over Northeastern Balochistan.

Moist currents generated from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are still penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 4000 feet. Well Marked Low Pressure Area, yesterday over North Chhattisgarh (India) has moved further westwards & lies over Northeast Madhya Pradesh (India) and adjoining Southeast Uttar Pradesh (India).

Mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore over most parts of the country during the ensuing 24 hours. However, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Lahore, Gujranwala & D.G. Khan Divisions of Punjab, Malakand & Hazara Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & Northeastern Balochistan including upper catchments of all major rivers during the same period.

Significant rainfall event as reported by FFD, Lahore during the past 24 hours include: Pattan= 14 mm and Kalam= 05mm.

For the next 48 hours (5th - 6th July 2019) rainfall activity may increase over the Upper catchments of all the major rivers including Northern & Northeastern Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.