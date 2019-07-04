UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

River Kabul Turns To Medium Flood

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 02:52 PM

River Kabul turns to medium flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Kabul turned to medium flood at Warsak while in low flood at Nowshera

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Kabul turned to medium flood at Warsak while in low flood at Nowshera.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, all others main rivers continued to flow normal.

The combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 1.787 MAF which is 13.06 % of the total combined live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan prevails over Northeastern Afghanistan & adjoining areas. Seasonal Low (main source of moisture from the Arabian Sea) persists over Northeastern Balochistan.

Moist currents generated from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are still penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 4000 feet. Well Marked Low Pressure Area, yesterday over North Chhattisgarh (India) has moved further westwards & lies over Northeast Madhya Pradesh (India) and adjoining Southeast Uttar Pradesh (India).

Mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore over most parts of the country during the ensuing 24 hours. However, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Lahore, Gujranwala & D.G. Khan Divisions of Punjab, Malakand & Hazara Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & Northeastern Balochistan including upper catchments of all major rivers during the same period.

Significant rainfall event as reported by FFD, Lahore during the past 24 hours include: Pattan= 14 mm and Kalam= 05mm.

For the next 48 hours (5th - 6th July 2019) rainfall activity may increase over the Upper catchments of all the major rivers including Northern & Northeastern Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Afghanistan Kabul Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Gujranwala Same Nowshera Malakand May July 2019 Event All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Chan tells how Zardari’s tongue was cut in jail

8 minutes ago

US 'hell-bent' on hostility despite talks, North K ..

3 minutes ago

2 killed, one injured in road mishap in Okara

3 minutes ago

Low-Quality Charges Presumably Behind Firework Inc ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close with small losses 04 July 2 ..

4 minutes ago

This is why Supreme Court restored tax on mobile p ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.