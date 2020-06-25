River Kunhar: body recovered on 5th day of rescue operation

After five-day rescue operation police, local swimmer and Rescue 1122 recovered one dead body from River Kunhar at Ghari Habibullah out of four passengers who have lost their lives as their ill-fated car plunged at Malkandi Balakot river

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :After five-day rescue operation police, local swimmer and Rescue 1122 recovered one dead body from River Kunhar at Ghari Habibullah out of four passengers who have lost their lives as their ill-fated car plunged at Malkandi Balakot river.

According to the police sources, the body of Hassan Shah son of Tanveer Hussain Shah resident of Paras found from Ghari Habibullah, the rescue operation continued on the 6th day of the accident to recover the remaining three bodies.

The funeral prayer of Hassan Shah was offered at his native village Paras where a large number of people from all walks of life participated.

On 20th June in the area of Balakot police station, four friends including two real brothers left for Kaghan from village Paris Balakot, while coming back when they reach Malkandi their car plunged into River Kunhar where they could not be found and expected that they have lost their lives.

The passengers of the car were identified as Syed Taimour Shah son of Saeed Shah, Syed Hussain Shah, Syed Hassan Shah sons of Syed Tanveer Shah and Syed Ali Shah son of Liaqat Shah residents of village Paras Balakot.

Owing to the speedy flow river water Rescue 1122, police and local swimmer could recover only one dead body and continued their search on the 6th day for remaining.