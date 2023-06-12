River rafting introduced in Kalam to boost adventure tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Swat Development Authority has introduced the adventurous water sport, river rafting, for the tourists in the beautiful Kalam area of Swat.

The facility was inaugurated some days back by Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Tourism, Zafar Mehmood in a ceremony where provincial minister Muhammad Ali Shah, Deputy Director Swat Development Authority, Sardar Zeb, hotel owners and a large number of local people and tourists were also present.

According to the district administration spokesperson, to promote adventure tourism and add another feature to the tourism sector in Swat, river rafting had been started in the white waters of River Swat in the scenic Kalam Valley.

He said river rafting would definitely give a significant boost to the tourism activities in the area and declared the rapid waters of the river in Kalam and the atmosphere as the "best place for river rafting'.

He said some expert rafters with their reliable boats, safety kits and life jackets were taking people for river rafting. The participants seemed very enthusiastic about rafting and those who enjoyed their rapid waters rafting were quite excited after their experience, he added.

The operators of the river rafting have termed the facility an enjoyable sports activity for the people and invited the tourists and locals to avail this thrilling sports activity during their visit to the scenic areas of Swat.