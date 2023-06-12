UrduPoint.com

River Rafting Introduced In Kalam To Boost Adventure Tourism

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

River rafting introduced in Kalam to boost adventure tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Swat Development Authority has introduced the adventurous water sport, river rafting, for the tourists in the beautiful Kalam area of Swat.

The facility was inaugurated some days back by Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Tourism, Zafar Mehmood in a ceremony where provincial minister Muhammad Ali Shah, Deputy Director Swat Development Authority, Sardar Zeb, hotel owners and a large number of local people and tourists were also present.

According to the district administration spokesperson, to promote adventure tourism and add another feature to the tourism sector in Swat, river rafting had been started in the white waters of River Swat in the scenic Kalam Valley.

He said river rafting would definitely give a significant boost to the tourism activities in the area and declared the rapid waters of the river in Kalam and the atmosphere as the "best place for river rafting'.

He said some expert rafters with their reliable boats, safety kits and life jackets were taking people for river rafting. The participants seemed very enthusiastic about rafting and those who enjoyed their rapid waters rafting were quite excited after their experience, he added.

The operators of the river rafting have termed the facility an enjoyable sports activity for the people and invited the tourists and locals to avail this thrilling sports activity during their visit to the scenic areas of Swat.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Water Swat Hotel Visit Muhammad Ali Best

Recent Stories

Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charg ..

Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charges

11 minutes ago
 WAM signs MoU with Serbia’s Tanjug news agency t ..

WAM signs MoU with Serbia’s Tanjug news agency to bolster news exchange

12 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-membe ..

Dubai’s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-member gang, 7 companies of launder ..

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City launches ‘Create with Shams’ platform for AI-powered imag ..

42 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues monetary, banking, and financial mark ..

CBUAE issues monetary, banking, and financial markets developments report for Q1 ..

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative ret ..

Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative returns in July

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.