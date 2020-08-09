River Ravi Front project to be a game changer for Punjab: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Ravi River Front project would prove to be a game changer for the province.

According to official sources here, he said this while talking to a delegation of party workers on Sunday.

He said that prosperous and stable Pakistan was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that country's situation was improving with every passing day.

Each and every person has to play role for bringing about a real change, he maintained.

He hoped that people would actively take part in Prime Minister plantation campaign.

Senior minister announced to plant thousands of fruit giving plants in personal capacity and told that he had donated 1200 fruit giving plants to the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Aleem said, "Country is heading towards betterment as difficult time is over."He termed Pakistan's stability in credit rating a good omen.