UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

River Ravi Front Project To Be A Game Changer For Punjab: Aleem Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

River Ravi Front project to be a game changer for Punjab: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Ravi River Front project would prove to be a game changer for the province.

According to official sources here, he said this while talking to a delegation of party workers on Sunday.

He said that prosperous and stable Pakistan was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that country's situation was improving with every passing day.

Each and every person has to play role for bringing about a real change, he maintained.

He hoped that people would actively take part in Prime Minister plantation campaign.

Senior minister announced to plant thousands of fruit giving plants in personal capacity and told that he had donated 1200 fruit giving plants to the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Aleem said, "Country is heading towards betterment as difficult time is over."He termed Pakistan's stability in credit rating a good omen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Jail Abdul Aleem Khan Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

51 minutes ago

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

2 hours ago

TAQA announces new TRANSCO CEO

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.