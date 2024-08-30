River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres water: Mohsin

Director Hydrology of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Mohsin Atiq emphasized that River Ravi, in a few years would be flowing as a perennial river with its own creek having 59 billion litres of water with its first barrage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Director Hydrology of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Mohsin Atiq emphasized that River Ravi, in a few years would be flowing as a perennial river with its own creek having 59 billion litres of water with its first barrage.

He said the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) was ongoing with efforts to revive the River Ravi, during his visit to the river training site.

During the site visit, Mohsin Atiq briefed media on the progress of the river training project. The first phase of river training, which spans 3 kilometers, has been completed successfully. The project’s various packages—1, 1A, 2, and 2B—are advancing rapidly, reflecting the authority’s dedication to achieving its goals on time, he informed media.

This large-scale initiative aims to address the environmental degradation of River Ravi and breathe new life into the river through strategic interventions.

Mohsin said that the key objective of river training works is to rejuvenate the River Ravi, in a few years Ravi will be flowing as a perennial river with its own creek having 59 billion litres of water with its first barrage.

It may be mentioned here that the river training works encompass different structures constructed for stabilising a river channel in a certain alignment and cross-section.

On this occasion, the Director RUDA was told that out of the first phase of river training, 3km has already been completed with package 1, 1A, 2 and 2B under accelerated progress. He said that RUDA CEO Imran Amin has recently inaugurated the construction work for package 6, which links the already-done earthwork with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM).

To a query Mohsin expressed his gratification over the speed and structure of Ravi River revitalization, that coupled with the expansion of green spaces and infrastructure. He further informed APP that ongoing-development would soon be projecting a crucial part of RUDA’s vision for the city’s future. The authority’s multifaceted approach aims to create a more sustainable, livable, and connected urban environment. He briefed media about RUDA’s progress and reaffirmed its dedication to restoring River Ravi by enhancing Lahore’s urban landscape.