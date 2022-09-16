UrduPoint.com

River Still Flow In Medium Flood At Kotri:FFC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 07:30 PM

River still flow in medium flood at Kotri:FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus at Kotri is flowing in "medium flood" with discharge of 386,000 Cusecs against yesterday's 429,000 cusecs while all other main rivers i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are running normal.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, Tarbela Reservoir has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet since August 28 while Mangla Dam is 1193.05 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (46.83 % storage still left).

The combined live storage of country's three major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla) is 9.996 MAF which is 74.26% of total value of 13.461 MAF.

Well-marked low-pressure area earlier over Northwestern Madhya Pradesh (India) has re-curved Northeastwards and has become insignificant for Pakistan.

A fresh trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan with weak seasonal low lies over Northeastern Balochistan. At present, moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi Division) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar Division) including upper catchments of Rivers Indus and Jhelum during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Gujranwala Division of Punjab and upper catchments of Rivers Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej, besides dry weather over rest of the country during the same period.

