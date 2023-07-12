River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Sutlej is flow in low flood at Ganda Singh Wala while all other major rivers of Indus River System are running normal.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, the combined live storage of the country's three major reservoirs is 62.80% of the maximum (i.e; 8.442 MAF Vs 13.443 MAF).

At present, a fresh Westerly Wave trough is over Northern parts of Iran and Seasonal Low over Northern Balochistan. Arabian sea light to moderate moist currents are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

Mainly dry weather has been predicted by Flood Forecasting Divion, Lahore over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Nevertheless, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore Divisions of Punjab including upper catchments of rivers Sutlej, Ravi & Chenab during the same period.

For the ensuing 48 hours, scattered thunder storm/ rain of light to moderate Intensity may occur over Islamabad and Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS.

This may cause medium to high level flooding in river Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala. From 14th to 16th July 2023, there is a likelihood of scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places over upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS. That may result in enhanced flows in rivers Kabul & Indus (including their tributaries) and river Jhelum.