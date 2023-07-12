Open Menu

River Sutlej Continues To Flow In Low Flood: FFC

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Sutlej is flow in low flood at Ganda Singh Wala while all other major rivers of Indus River System are running normal.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, the combined live storage of the country's three major reservoirs is 62.80% of the maximum (i.e; 8.442 MAF Vs 13.443 MAF).

At present, a fresh Westerly Wave trough is over Northern parts of Iran and Seasonal Low over Northern Balochistan. Arabian sea light to moderate moist currents are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

Mainly dry weather has been predicted by Flood Forecasting Divion, Lahore over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Nevertheless, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore Divisions of Punjab including upper catchments of rivers Sutlej, Ravi & Chenab during the same period.

For the ensuing 48 hours, scattered thunder storm/ rain of light to moderate Intensity may occur over Islamabad and Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS.

This may cause medium to high level flooding in river Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala. From 14th to 16th July 2023, there is a likelihood of scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places over upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS. That may result in enhanced flows in rivers Kabul & Indus (including their tributaries) and river Jhelum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Kabul Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Balochistan Iran Punjab Flood Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Jhelum May July All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence lau ..

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence launches fifth edition of UAE AI ..

7 minutes ago
 Agthia Group launches $54 million corporate ventur ..

Agthia Group launches $54 million corporate venture capital fund

7 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador to Kuwait meets Kuwaiti Defense Min ..

UAE Ambassador to Kuwait meets Kuwaiti Defense Minister

7 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 64th WIPO assemblies’ meetin ..

UAE participates in 64th WIPO assemblies’ meetings in Geneva highlighting its ..

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs expanding Al Tarif Park in K ..

Sharjah Ruler directs expanding Al Tarif Park in Kalba

7 minutes ago
 Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel hit early form

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel hit early form

8 minutes ago

PM responds to Israeli remarks on ‘human rights’ violations’

15 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai Cyber Security Strategy

1 hour ago
 AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

1 hour ago
 SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Tu ..

SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Turjuman Award

1 hour ago
 Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at Worl ..

Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at World Para Athletics Championships

2 hours ago
 PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan ..

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan