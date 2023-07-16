Open Menu

River Sutlej Continues To Flow In Low Flood: FFC

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi are flowing normally while River Sutlej continues to run in low flood at Suleimanki.

According to the daily FFC report on Saturday, the combined live storage of Mangla, Tarbela & Chashma reservoirs was 8.567 MAF which is 63.73% of the total 13.443 MAF.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over North-eastern Afghanistan lies over the Northern parts of Pakistan.

Moderate Moist Currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5,000 feet. Moreover, the Well-Marked Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan with its trough extending North-eastwards.

Also, a monsoon low was likely to develop over the Northern Bay of Bengal.

For the next 24 hours, scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, D.G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions of the Punjab and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the upper catchments of all the major rivers of the Indus River System.

Isolated wind thunderstorms/rain may also occur over Zhob, Lorala, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat Divisions of Balochistan during the same period.

