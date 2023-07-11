River Sutlej may experience medium to high flood in next 72 hours: FFC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that except for River Chenab which is flowing in "Low Flood" at Qadirabad (Khanki downstream), all other major rivers i.e. Indus, Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej are normal.

According to the daily FFC report on Tuesday, medium to high-Level Flooding is expected in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala (First Control Station in Pakistan on River Sutlej) in the next 72 hours.

The combined live storage of the country's major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 8.359 MAF (62.18% of the Maximum Live Storage Capacity of 13.443 MAF). It was just 3.163 MAF last year on the same date.

Yesterday's deep trough of Westerly Wave over Kashmir and adjoining areas has moved away Eastwards. Moist currents both from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal have temporarily been cut off.

Also at present, weak seasonal low lies over Northwestern Balochistan. The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorms/rain over the upper catchment of river Sutlej during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorms/rain may also occur over upper catchments of other major rivers of IRS (except river Sutlej) besides, dry weather over the rest of the country during the same period.

During the period from July 14th-15, scattered to widespread thunderstorms/rain with heavy falls at scattered places and very heavy falls at isolated places are expected over the upper catchments of rivers Kabul, Indus & Jhelum resulting in increased flows in these rivers including tributaries of rivers Indus & Kabul.