River Sutlej Runs In Low Flood: FFC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 08:36 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Monday said the Sutlej River was running in low flood at Head Suleimanki while rest of the major rivers of the Indus River System were normal

According to daily FFC report, the combined live storage of country's major reservoirs was very encouraging compared to the last year's (8.734 MAF this year Vs 4.404 MAF last year).

According to daily FFC report, the combined live storage of country's major reservoirs was very encouraging compared to the last year's (8.734 MAF this year Vs 4.404 MAF last year).

It said,"Yesterday's Monsoon Low over Northern Bay of Bengal, currently prevails over West Jharkhand (India) and adjoining areas. Also yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of the country has moved away Eastwards with another fresh trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northern parts of Iran whereas Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan.

"As a result, light to moderate moist currents are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet both from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal (India)," the report added.

It forecast scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, D.G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions), including over upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS during the next 24 hours.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain might also occur over Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat Divisions of Balochistan during the same period, the FFC added.

