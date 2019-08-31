UrduPoint.com
River Sutlej Runs In Low Flood With Rising Trend: FFC

Sat 31st August 2019 | 05:07 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC0 on Saturday said all the main rivers in the country, except the Sutlej, were flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC0 on Saturday said all the main rivers in the country, except the Sutlej, were flowing normal.

The River Sutlej was running in low flood with rising trend at islam Headworks, the FFC daily report said.

Tarbela Dam was continuing to maintain maximum conservation level of 1550 feet since August 20, whereas Mangla Dam was at an elevation of 1220 feet i.e. 22.00 feet below its maximum conservation level of 1242.00 feet, the report added.

Friday's monsoon low continued to prevail over Orrisa (India). The Westerly Wave earlier over northern Afghanistan lay over northeastern Afghanistan. Seasonal low still persisted over western Balochistan.

Weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating into sub-mountainous areas of Punjab and Kashmir upto 3000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing weather system, scattered thunderstorm/rain with one or two heavy falls were expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers, including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and D.G. Khan divisions during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain might also occur over Punjab (Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara & D.I. Khan Divisions), besides over southeastern Sindh and coastal Balochistan during the same period.

Moderate flooding was expected in the hill torrents of D.G.Khan Division during the next 24-48 hours.

