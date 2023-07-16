Open Menu

River Sutlej Runs In Medium Flood: FFC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all major rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi are flowing normally while River Sutlej is in medium flood at Suleimanki.

According to the daily FFC report on Sunday, the combined live storage of Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma reservoirs is 8.633 million acres feet (MAF).

According to Flood Forecasting Division Lahore, yesterday's trough of Westerly wave over northern parts of Pakistan continues to prevail whereas moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet.

Moreover, the seasonal low lies over Northern Balochistan with its trough extending North-East.

For the next 24 hours, scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D I Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all the major rivers of Indus River System.

Isolated wind thunderstorms/rain may also occur over the Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Nasirabad and Kalat Divisions of Balochistan during the same period.

