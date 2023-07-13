River Sutlej runs in medium, low flood: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that owing to heavy rainfalls in the upper catchments of River Sutlej, it is flowing in "Medium Flood" at Ganda Singh Wala and in "Low Flood" at Head Suleimanki while Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi are flowing under "Normal Flow Condition" The combined live storage of the country's three major reservoirs as of today is 8.507 MAF (63.28% of 13.443 MAF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that owing to heavy rainfalls in the upper catchments of River Sutlej, it is flowing in "Medium Flood" at Ganda Singh Wala and in "Low Flood" at Head Suleimanki while Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi are flowing under "Normal Flow Condition" The combined live storage of the country's three major reservoirs as of today is 8.507 MAF (63.28% of 13.443 MAF).

At present, light to moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet which may strengthen.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Iran lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan with Seasonal Low prevailing over Northern Balochistan having its trough extending Northwards.

For the ensuing 24 hours, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity with one/two heavy falls over Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, D.

G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS.

For the extended period (14th to 16th July 2023), scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls have been predicted over Islamabad and Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, D.G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS.

For the same period, scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity may also occur over Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.