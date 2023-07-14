River Sutlej still flows in low flood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all major rivers i.e. Indus, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi are flowing under "Normal Flow Condition" except for River Sutlej which is presently in low flood at Suleimanki .

According to daily FFC report on Friday. present combined live storage is 8.555 MAF which is 63.64% of total 13.443 MAF.

As per FFD Lahore Arabian Sea moderate moist currents were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet at the reporting time.

They are likely to strengthen. Westerly Wave trough prevails over Northeastern Afghanistan. Further to this well-marked seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan with its trough extending northwards.

For the ensuing 24 hours, scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy galls is expected over Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, D.

G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including over the upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Northeastern Balochistan during the same period.

For the next two days, there is a likelihood of scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS besides, isolated wind Thunderstorm/rain over Northeastern Balochistan.