River Sutlej water inundates villages, standing crops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Several villages and cotton crop standing on hundreds of acres of land have been flooded by river Sutlej water after flash flood entered the vicinity of the river in some areas of Bahawalpur district.

Reports reaching here suggested that several villages in Mauza Gul Dera, Mari Qasim Shah, Saifan, Khairpur Tamewali, Hasilpur and others have been affected by flood water. "Due to water pressure, embankment of river Sutlej was broken up in Dera Bakha area, over 20 kilometers off Bahawalpur city and resultantly, flash flood entered the villages located within vicinity of the river," the official sources said.

"Traffic on roads was suspended in affected areas, however, no loss of life was reported," the official sources said.

The district management of Bahawalpur has issued red alert for population living within vicinity of river Sutlej. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed along with other officials visited Dera Bakha, Saifan, Ahmedpur Sharqia and other areas and inspected the flood situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that relief camps had been established in several areas and population living within vicinity of the river had been evacuated.

He said that district management had been using all available resources to provide relief to the affectees of the flood.

The official sources at Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region said that people had been evacuated from Gul Dera, Mari Qasim Shah, Saifan and other areas to safe places after flood water broke the embankment due to high water pressure and entered the villages. They said that standing crops on hundreds of acres of land had been submerged by flood water.

Muhammad Baqir, the District Emergency Officer, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region said that his organization was fully ready to provide rescue and relief to the affectees of flood. He said that presently, river Sutlej had medium level flood.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), over 50,000 cusec of water had been flowing through Head islam, some seven kilometers of Hasipur city. "Water level might be surged at Empress Bridge on river Sutlej in Bahawalpur," the NDMA official said.