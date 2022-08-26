UrduPoint.com

River Swat At Khawazakhela In High Flood: PDMA

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 12:10 PM

River Swat at Khawazakhela in high flood: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Irrigation Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has informed that the water flow at Khawazakhela and its tributaries/nulls in the Swat river have increased to extremely high level.

The release of water at Khawazakhela point is 227,899 cusecs, which could lead to a dangerous situation for the communities living along the river/canal, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said here on Friday.

In wake of the flood advisory of the Irrigation Department, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has asked the district administration of Swat, Dir Lower, Malakand, Mohmand, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera and Peshawar to remain on alert and take precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damages to infrastructure/ crops and animals.

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Swat Alert Mardan Lead Charsadda Nowshera Dir Malakand

More Stories From Pakistan

