UrduPoint.com

Riverine Police Crucial Part Of PHP: DIG

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Riverine Police crucial part of PHP: DIG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Patrolling Police Punjab Sadiq Ali Dogar has said that the Riverine Police is the most important force of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), whose main task is to ensure the protection of life and property of the citizens in the areas, adjacent to the Indus River.

While presiding over a video link meeting on professional affairs of Riverine Police at the Central Police Office on Friday the DIG said that activities of criminal elements were eradicated with effective surveillance and monitoring of the Riverine Police. In the meeting, the overall performance of the Riverine Police and the problems faced by them were also reviewed.

He directed that the working hours of patrolling teams should be increased to prevent crimes in the districts adjacent to the Indus River.

The DIG stressed upon officers and officials on patrol duty to use E-police app.

He said that Riverine Police personnel would be posted only at the Riverine Police Posts and more resources would be provided to increase it's efficiency. He avowed to exploit all available resources for permanent eradication of criminals in Indus River adjacent areas, especially in South Punjab.

DIG PHP Sadiq Ali Dogar said that the district police and Riverine Police would jointly conduct intelligence-based operations in areas adjacent to the Indus River, so that lives and properties of residents of these areas could be protected. He said that after every 15-day, the performance of Riverine Police would be reviewed.

The concerned district officers of PHP participated in the meeting through video link and gave briefings.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Philippine Peso Criminals All

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

2 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

3 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

3 hours ago
 Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.