Riverine Police crucial part of PHP: DIG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Patrolling Police Punjab Sadiq Ali Dogar has said that the Riverine Police is the most important force of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), whose main task is to ensure the protection of life and property of the citizens in the areas, adjacent to the Indus River.

While presiding over a video link meeting on professional affairs of Riverine Police at the Central Police Office on Friday the DIG said that activities of criminal elements were eradicated with effective surveillance and monitoring of the Riverine Police. In the meeting, the overall performance of the Riverine Police and the problems faced by them were also reviewed.

He directed that the working hours of patrolling teams should be increased to prevent crimes in the districts adjacent to the Indus River.

The DIG stressed upon officers and officials on patrol duty to use E-police app.

He said that Riverine Police personnel would be posted only at the Riverine Police Posts and more resources would be provided to increase it's efficiency. He avowed to exploit all available resources for permanent eradication of criminals in Indus River adjacent areas, especially in South Punjab.

DIG PHP Sadiq Ali Dogar said that the district police and Riverine Police would jointly conduct intelligence-based operations in areas adjacent to the Indus River, so that lives and properties of residents of these areas could be protected. He said that after every 15-day, the performance of Riverine Police would be reviewed.

The concerned district officers of PHP participated in the meeting through video link and gave briefings.