Rivers And Reservoirs Level Report

Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:28 PM

Rivers and reservoirs level report

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Friday is as under

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Friday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 47400 cusecs and Outflows 41900 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 56500 cusecs and Outflows 56500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 59400 cusecs and Outflows 28000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 25400 cusecs and Outflows 12800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 85000 cusecs and Outflows 78000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 83600 cusecs and Outflows 102000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 68400 cusecs and Outflows 59900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 21600 cusecs and Outflows 9600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 54500 cusecs and Outflows 53500 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 52800 cusecs and Outflows 23100 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 25600 cusecs and Outflows 6900 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1480.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 2.443 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1206.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 4.738 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.173 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours.

