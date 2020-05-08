UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rivers And Reservoirs Level Report In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:44 PM

Rivers and reservoirs level report in Lahore

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Friday is as under

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Friday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 45100 cusecs and Outflows 75000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 54700 cusecs and Outflows 54700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 54100 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 31800 cusecs and Outflows 19100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 121900 cusecs and Outflows 114900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 120100 cusecs and Outflows 125000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 111000 cusecs and Outflows 88900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 13100 cusecs and Outflows 'Nil' cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 66200 cusecs and Outflows 60100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 46900 cusecs and Outflows 14700 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 13300 cusecs and Outflows 800 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1475.37 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 2.246 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1212.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 5.165 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.110 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours.

Related Topics

Kabul Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Kotri Million

Recent Stories

Rape victim lodges FIR against accused after four- ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 10,699 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pa ..

44 seconds ago

Tbilisi Not Cutting Ties With Kiev After Saakashvi ..

45 seconds ago

European stock markets head higher at open

10 minutes ago

Waste Management Company (MWMC) launches operation ..

10 minutes ago

Dutch bank ING posts steep plunge in Q1 net profit ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.