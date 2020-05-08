Rivers and reservoirs level report in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Friday is as under

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Friday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 45100 cusecs and Outflows 75000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 54700 cusecs and Outflows 54700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 54100 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 31800 cusecs and Outflows 19100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 121900 cusecs and Outflows 114900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 120100 cusecs and Outflows 125000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 111000 cusecs and Outflows 88900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 13100 cusecs and Outflows 'Nil' cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 66200 cusecs and Outflows 60100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 46900 cusecs and Outflows 14700 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 13300 cusecs and Outflows 800 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1475.37 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 2.246 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1212.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 5.165 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.110 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours.