Rivers And Reservoirs Level Report In Lahore

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:36 PM

Rivers and reservoirs level report in Lahore

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Friday is as under

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Friday is as under: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 70300 cusecs and Outflows 85000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 63600 cusecs and Outflows 63600 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 78100 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 26900 cusecs and Outflows 10900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 144600 cusecs and Outflows 137600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 138800 cusecs and Outflows 135000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 135600 cusecs and Outflows 115200 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 13600 cusecs and Outflows 'Nil' cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 81800 cusecs and Outflows 71600 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 66900 cusecs and Outflows 29400 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 12400 cusecs and Outflows 'Nil' cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1462.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 1.712 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1214.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 5.262 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.058 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours.

