Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, River Chenab at Marala Barrage is experiencing Medium Flood (Rising Trend), discharging 158,266 cusecs while River Indus is also in Medium Flood at Guddu Barrage and in Low Flood in Tarbela-Taunsa reach and at Sukkur Barrage.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, River Kabul (a right tributary of Indus River) is in Low Flood at Warsak. Rest of major rivers of Indus River System i.e. rivers Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej are discharging normal flows.

According to latest hydro-meteorological conditions, High Level flood ranging between 200,000 Cusecs to 250,000 Cusecs is anticipated in River Chenab at Marala, Khanki & Qadirabad Barrages including nullahs in rivers Chenab and Ravi catchments during the next 24 hours.

The Combined live storage of the country's major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma) stands at 10.649 MAF, which is 79.74% of the total live storage capacity of 13.354 MAF.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday" Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation over Northeastern Rajasthan (India) remained stationary there.

Trough of Strong Westerly Wave previously over Northern Iran is now positioned over Northeastern Iran and adjoining Afghanistan.

This system is expected to impact the upper catchments of all major rivers starting today. Meanwhile, Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan. At present, moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into most parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet.

For the next 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over Punjab (Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Sindh and Balochistan (Zhob, Nasirabad, Sibbi & Kalat Divisions).

During the same period, widespread thunderstorm rain of Moderate to Heavy Intensity with Isolated Very Heavy Falls may occur over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of rivers Indus, Kabul & Jhelum besides, scattered to widespread thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated Heavy to Very Heavy Falls over Punjab (Sargodha, Lahore and D.G.Khan Divisions) including upper catchments of rivers Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej.