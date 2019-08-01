Rivers Chenab, Indus, Kabul run in medium, low flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Chenab is in low flood at Marala and in medium flood in "Khanki-Qadirabad Reach" while Rivers Indus in "Kalabagh-Taunsa Reach" and Kabul in "Warsak - Nowshera" Reach are in low flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) has said that River Chenab is in low flood at Marala and in medium flood in "Khanki-Qadirabad Reach" while Rivers Indus in "Kalabagh-Taunsa Reach" and Kabul in "Warsak - Nowshera " Reach are in low flood

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, owing to continuing rain activity, yesterday River Chenab at Marala experienced a high flood peak of 237,000 cusecs at 1600 hours whereas Chenab at Khanki experienced a medium flood Peak of 189,000 cusecs at 2200 hours.

Low Pressure Area continues to prevail over North Madhya Pradesh (India) with seasonal low over Northern Balochistan.

The combined impact of these weather systems is bringing in moderate intensity moist currents into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

Westerly Wave trough earlier over Northeastern Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of Pakistan.

Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls including one or two very heavy falls are expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Bahawalpur Divisions) including upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum & Chenab besides Eastern Rivers (Ravi & Sutlej) during the next 24 hours.

Scattered Moderate Intensity rain may occur over Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal & D.G.Khan Divisions of Punjab and Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & D.I.Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in addition to upper catchments of River Indus.

Multan Division and Eastern areas of Balochistan may get isolated rainfall as well.

The persistent rains may result into urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha Divisions of Punjab and Peshawar Divisions (KP), local nullahs of Gujranwala & D.G.Khan Divisions with medium to high flood in rivers Jhelum at Mangla and Chenab at Marala during the next 48 hour.

The twin cities of Islamabad-Rawalpindi experienced heavy downpour during the last 12 hours resulting into heavy flows in Lai Nullah ( Kattarian Bridge 15.50 feet Pre-Alert Gauge) and (Gawalmandi Bridge 14.50 feet Alert Gauge) at 0545 hours in the morning.