Rivers Chenab, Kabul run in low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Wednesday said presently, river Chenab at Khanki and river Kabul at Nowshera are flowing in low flood, whereas all other main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report, the Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 5.086 MAF which is 37.63% of the total Combined Live Storage Capacity of 13.516 MAF.

Yesterday's trough of strong Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Kashmir and adjoining areas, however it has weakened.

Seasonal Low presently lies over Northeastern Balochistan with its trough extending Northeastwards.

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

As per FFD, Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/ rain with Heavy Falls at isolated places is expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan & D.G Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all the main rivers during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/ rain may also occur over Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab Province during the same period.