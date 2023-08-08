Rivers flow, reservoirs level

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages was recorded on Tuesday.

According to a communiqu� here, Rivers - Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 251000 cusecs and Outflows 221600 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 50300 cusecs and Outflows 50300 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 280600 cusecs and Outflow 280600, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 43200 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 77600 cusecs and Outflows 49000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 248900 cusecs and Outflows 240900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 266700 cusecs and Outflows 251500 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 245300 cusecs and Outflows 229000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 265700 cusecs and Outflows 233400 cusecs.

Sukkur: Inflows 184700 cusecs and Outflows 130200 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 249900 cusecs and Outflows 212000 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 63700 cusecs and Outflow 55100 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 75900 cusecs and Outflows 60500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1547.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.636 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1236.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 6.902 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.078 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.