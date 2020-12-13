Rivers flow, reservoirs level report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The position of river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoirs levels and barrages on Sunday is as under:- According to press release issued here on Sunday, Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 25400 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10300 cusecs and Outflows 10300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 11300 cusecs and Outflows 28000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7200 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 46500 cusecs and Outflows 39000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 34600 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 38800 cusecs and Outflows 38300 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 10100 cusecs and Outflows 6100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 42700 cusecs and Outflows 37100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 33400 cusecs and Outflows 9000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 6600 cusecs and Outflows 700 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1476.01 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.273 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1171.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.747 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.136 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.