UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rivers Flow, Reservoirs Level Report

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

Rivers flow, reservoirs level report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :-:The position of river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Sunday is as under: According to press release issued by Wapda; Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 19800 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 6200 cusecs and Outflows 6200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 8500 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7300 cusecs and Outflows 7300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 63400 cusecs and Outflows 55900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 44800 cusecs and Outflows 16700 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 21600 cusecs and Outflows 21100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 7800 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 23100 cusecs and Outflows 21000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 19,000 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Kotri: Inflows 1700 cusecs and Outflows 1700 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1472.46 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.122 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1164.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.389 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15feet, present level 646.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.169 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

Related Topics

Kabul Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Kotri Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Over 900 new coronavirus cases in S. Korea

2 hours ago

Germany reports 13,755 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 27, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi establishes 18 drive-through DPI testing ..

12 hours ago

UN chief slams attacks against peacekeepers in the ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.