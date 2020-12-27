Rivers flow, reservoirs level report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :-:The position of river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Sunday is as under: According to press release issued by Wapda; Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 19800 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 6200 cusecs and Outflows 6200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 8500 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7300 cusecs and Outflows 7300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 63400 cusecs and Outflows 55900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 44800 cusecs and Outflows 16700 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 21600 cusecs and Outflows 21100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 7800 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 23100 cusecs and Outflows 21000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 19,000 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Kotri: Inflows 1700 cusecs and Outflows 1700 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1472.46 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.122 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1164.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.389 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15feet, present level 646.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.169 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.