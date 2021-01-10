Rivers flow, reservoirs level report

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Sunday is as under: According to Wapda press release, Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 15900 cusecs and Outflows 13600 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7600 cusecs and Outflows 7600 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 10900 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 17000 cusecs and Outflows 17000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 34500 cusecs and Outflows 31500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 33200 cusecs and Outflows 13000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 14900 cusecs and Outflows 14900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 11700 cusecs and Outflows 6100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 19800 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 4100 cusecs and Outflows 4100 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 1300 cusecs and Outflows 1300 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1471.54 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.008 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050feet, present level 1168.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.592 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15feet, present level 643.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.089 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.