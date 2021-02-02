UrduPoint.com
Rivers Flow, Reservoirs Level Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :-:The position of river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoirs levels and the barrages on Tuesday is as under: According to Wapda press release, Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 15300 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7200 cusecs and Outflows 7200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 9900 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 6700 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 43200 cusecs and Outflows 43200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 45900 cusecs and Outflows 49000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 41400 cusecs and Outflows 40900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 6400 cusecs and Outflows 2100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 30400 cusecs and Outflows 27300 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 24900 cusecs and Outflows 7000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 8700 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1464.72 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.728 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1173.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.846 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage to day 0.072 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

